Dolphins Wash up on Mauritian Shores Post-Oil Spills

Around 39 lifeless dolphins washed ashore the coasts of Mauritius Friday after the characteristically powder-blue waters were contaminated by recent oil spills from the 100- tonne fuel-carrying Japanese Wakashio shipwrecked in July.

Alarmed by the ecological damage that could potentially hurt the tourism and food industries, many took to the streets in protest on Saturday.

Monique, a young female demonstrator, shared her thoughts, "The system, in general, is messed up. I am here more for the younger generation, their future, their work. And also especially for the dolphins and because the government does not want to accept its wrongdoing. It does not want to accept that it did nothing to avoid this catastrophe. We are here for that.

Indeed, the cause of death of the marine mammals is as yet unclear and although the Mauritian government denies perceived mismanagement accountability, experts fear the chemicals in the fuel are to blame.