More than a thousand birds saved from pollution in the Black Sea

According to the operational headquarters of Rusia's Krasnodar region, more than 1,200 birds were rescued and more than a thousand have already been transferred to rehabilitation centres and zoos. On 15 December, two Russian Volgoneft tankers carrying oil products sank in the Kerch Strait. According to experts from the Russian Academy of Sciences, around 1,500 tonnes of fuel oil leaked from each tanker.