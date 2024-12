Marking 20 years since the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami

In Thailand's Ban Nam Khem, a village hard hit by the tsunami, around 300 people attended interfaith prayers. In India, hundreds of people gathered in Chennai, where the tsunami killed 10,749 people. The fishing communities, which were particularly affected, paid tribute to the victims by lighting candles and praying. Two decades later, the scars of this tragedy remain visible.