South Africa to probe corruption in COVID-19 funds

The South African president has ordered an investigation into allegations of misuse of COVID-19 funds.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the probe during a Parliament session on Thursday, and described the officials and companies involved as "vultures".

"I have authorised the Special Investigating Unit to probe any allegations relating to the misuse of COVID-19 funds across all spheres of the state," Ramaphosa said.

The graft allegations concern funds planned for the procurement of goods and services for the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, such as the manufacture of face masks and the distribution of food parcels.

Funds have also allegedly been embezzled through COVID-19 awareness campaigns.

The country's National Treasury has taken steps to tighten procurement regulations, Ramaphosa said.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country on the continent, with over thirteen thousand dead and more than six hundred thousand cases.