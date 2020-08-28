ECOWAS Calls Malian Civil Transition ASAP

Civil Transition Effective Immediately

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States issued more demands to the Malian junta — the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, by way of a virtual summit on Friday.

ECOWAS calls for immediate civil transition in Mali

They required that the civilian power reinstatement transition be carried out immediately under the lead of a non-military citizen in order for the nation to establish a government in preparation for legislative and presidential elections within 12 months.

Jihadist Threat in the Region

"If we consider that the question of (Keita's) release is resolved, it is not the same concerning the return to constitutional order, which pre-supposes that all troops return to their barracks," current chairperson of the regional 15-nation bloc ECOWAS and President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, told his peers in a video summit.

He went on to address the necessity of stabilising the Malian government to reduce the threat posed by the presence of extremist Islamist groups in the region, “The junta refuses to return to the barracks while the country is at war (against jihadist groups), which requires, more than ever, that the army focus on its traditional mission."

Sanction-Removal Conditions

The implementation of these requirements is the condition necessary to satisfy for the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS — two days after the NCSP military coup that ousted ex-president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The M5 opposition movement condemned the sanctions on Mali by ECOWAS

The former president, initially detained by the coup leaders, has since been released — along with former Prime Minister Boubou Cissé and President of the National Assembly, Moussa Timbine some time afterwards.

"The junta accepted letting president Keita return to his home with the security appropriate to his rank as former head of state, as well as the possibility of having the doctor of his choice and of travelling abroad for medical checkups," Issoufou added.

The liberation of these government officials honours the commitment the junta made with ECOWAS — who, along with the United Nations, immediately demanded their release after the news of the military coup in Mali broke out

Keita, currently at his private residence in Sebenikoro, Bamako — which is under surveillance by soldiers of the Malian police forces, is yet to release a post-liberty statement.