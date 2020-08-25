Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Massive fire guts SA's historic mosque

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Mosque

Massive fire engulfed a 139 year old Durban mosque in South Africa's southeastern port city on Monday,

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in about two hours, before it reached the prayer area on the ground floor.

It is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault hence no foul play.

The mosque is a Durban city centre icon and a well-attended, offering space for up to 7,000 people during prayer according to a mosque adherent.

Mosque workers and their families were all evacuated before the fire spread and there were no injuries reported.

Videos posted on Twitter showed crowds looking on as curtains of flame raged through the upper floor of the building.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..