South Africa : woman swept away by floodwaters in KwaZulu-Natal province

A woman's vehicle was carried off by powerful floodwaters that led to extensive destruction and disturbances in KZN on Thursday night.

A woman in South Africa lost her life due to severe flooding in Pinetown on Friday.

Rescue teams are currently working to clear debris in the affected area.

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by heavy rainfall in recent weeks, leading to extensive flooding. Authorities are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay away from low-lying areas.

The floods have claimed at least 31 lives, with 22 fatalities reported in KwaZulu-Natal near Durban and nine in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, including six children.

More than 5,000 people have been displaced as a result of the disaster.

The flooding, which impacted both Botswana and South Africa from February 16 to 20, caused significant disruptions, including the closure of major border crossings into South Africa, the temporary suspension of all government schools in Botswana, and severe traffic congestion.

Many regions have become completely cut off, leaving residents stranded and emergency services facing challenges in their response efforts.

The situation remains critical as rescue operations continue and communities grapple with the aftermath of the flooding.

Local authorities are working diligently to provide assistance to those affected and to restore normalcy in the region.

The ongoing heavy rains have raised concerns about further flooding, prompting officials to monitor the situation closely and issue warnings to residents.