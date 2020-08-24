Welcome to Africanews

Mozambican paper burnt down after state documents leaked

Canal de Moçambique  
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mozambique

The headquarters of an investigative newspaper was set ablaze on Monday by unidentified assailants.

The media oulet was said to have previously angered the government by leaking confidential documents earlier this year,

The privately-owned Canal de Mocambique hhas been openly critical of the regime

Mozambican police have not yet commented on the incident, which has been denounced by journalists and rights groups.

"This attack represents a serious blow to the freedom of the press, one of the foundations of democracy," the Maputo -based Center for Democracy and Development said in a statement.

Government officials have accused the media outlet of undermining state security through his work.

