The UN Denounces Malian Junta Post-Coup d’état

On Wednesday, The United Nations condemned the National Committee for the Salvation of the People i.e. the soldiers — headed by Goita, who staged a coup d’état in Mali forcing the resignation of now ex-president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The UN denounces the military coup in Mali

Stephane Dujarric — the spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, General Antonio Guterres, released this official statement, "The Secretary-General calls for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali. He reiterates his calls for a negotiated solution and peaceful resolution of their differences and expresses his full support for the African Union and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) in their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis, including through the good offices of his Special Representative."

Several African countries have shut their borders to Mali in disapproval and the European Union outright condemns the situation- calling for the immediate release of the detained leaders.

European Council President, Charles Michel, following a 27 European leader summit, stated the collective concern about the recent developments and cautioned that priority must be placed on the stability and the fight against terrorism in the region.

Mixed feelings in the streets on the political crisis in Mali

The UN also asserted that its peacekeeping mission in the country will continue in line with its support for the Malian people.

The junta, apparently unbothered by the international disapproval, has urged Malians to return to business as usual, maintaining their intention of power-transfer to a transitional civilian government at a still unspecified date.