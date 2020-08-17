Police fire tear gas at Sudan protesters, on anniversary of power-sharing deal

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum on Monday, marking a year since a transitional power-sharing deal was struck in Sudan.

The demonstrators are unsatisfied with the current government and are demanding quickened political reform.

It was later reported police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

The crowds, waving Sudanese flags, gathered outside the Cabinet's headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, to hand over a list of demands, including the formation of a legislative body.

Protests last year led to the military overthrow of former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

A military-civilian government now rules the country.

Elections could go ahead in late 2022.

Protesters also took to the streets in Khartoum's twin city, Omdurman, and several other cities.

Monday's protests marked a year after the generals signed a power-sharing agreement with the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition parties and movements representing the protesters.