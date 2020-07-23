Welcome to Africanews

Decline in remittances to Africa over Covid-19

By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

We take a look at strategic philanthropy within and from the world’s highest-growth markets, including Africa.

Over the last two decades, the amount remitted by migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa grew tenfold. From $4.8 billion in 2000 to $48 billion in 2018 according to the world bank. But now there is a decline in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Africans are affected, as families in the diaspora are sending less and less money to the continent.

For more on this is BADR HAMID JAFAR

