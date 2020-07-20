Football Planet: Drogba fails to clinch Ivorian top sit

Ivory Coast just concluded its football federation election to select its president but the former national team captain, Didier Drogba was snubbed of the position after failing to clinch the top position.

In other news, the Algerian national team coach Djamel Belmadi recounts the delightful moments when they won the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt. He illustrates all the details that lead to their success in winning the trophy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal to reach the FA Cup final. A double scorer against Manchester City, the Gabonese striker helped the Gunners reach the European qualification. They will face Chelsea, the Blues in a London derby to be held in August 1 at Wembley.