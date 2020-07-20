Welcome to Africanews

Football Planet: Drogba fails to clinch Ivorian top sit

By Africanews

Football Planet

Ivory Coast just concluded its football federation election to select its president but the former national team captain, Didier Drogba was snubbed of the position after failing to clinch the top position.

In other news, the Algerian national team coach Djamel Belmadi recounts the delightful moments when they won the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt. He illustrates all the details that lead to their success in winning the trophy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal to reach the FA Cup final. A double scorer against Manchester City, the Gabonese striker helped the Gunners reach the European qualification. They will face Chelsea, the Blues in a London derby to be held in August 1 at Wembley.

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

Football Planet

