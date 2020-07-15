Mali protest leaders call for rally for slain protesters

The opposition against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in Mali is not weakening.

After last Saturday’s tragic demonstrations, Moutaga Tall, one of the leaders of the protest, is still calling on Malians to take to the streets.

For a rally in memory of protesters killed during the recent unrest, according to leaders of the demonstration.

“The M5-RFP renews its homage to the Malian people mobilized as one throughout the national territory and in the diaspora and urges it to continue the struggle until victory against the regime of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. And this, in compliance with the instructions set out in the document entitled “The Ten Commandments of Civil Disobedience” dated 10 July 2020”, said opposition leader, Ibrahim Ikassa Maiga.

It is a movement that is part of more pressure on President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta to resign.

AFP