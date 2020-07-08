Ivory Coast: Kouadio Konan Bertin rejects party decision [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Ivory Coast’s Presidential hopeful and member of the PDCI-RDA party, Kouadio Konan Bertin, is contesting his party’ decision to invalidate his candidacy to run on the party ticket. In an interview with Africanews, he said, he is not ruling out the possibility if running as an independent candidate again. Watch video.
