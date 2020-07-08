Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Ivory Coast: Kouadio Konan Bertin rejects party decision [Morning Call]

By Africanews

The Morning Call

Ivory Coast’s Presidential hopeful and member of the PDCI-RDA party, Kouadio Konan Bertin, is contesting his party’ decision to invalidate his candidacy to run on the party ticket. In an interview with Africanews, he said, he is not ruling out the possibility if running as an independent candidate again. Watch video.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..