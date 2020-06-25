Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Kenyan president kicks out National Assembly majority leader [Morning Call]

Kenyan president kicks out National Assembly majority leader [Morning Call]
By Africanews

The Morning Call

Politcal tensions are high in Kenya following the dismissal of Aden Duale, the Majority Leader of the National Assembly.

The changes were made during a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Analysts see the move as a scheme to organise himself ahead of the 2022 presidential election, having lost grip of the current party which gave them power.

So how can we interpret this ousting of the leader of the presidential majority in parliament? Africanews journalist Michael Odour tells us more.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..