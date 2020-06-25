Kenyan president kicks out National Assembly majority leader [Morning Call]

Politcal tensions are high in Kenya following the dismissal of Aden Duale, the Majority Leader of the National Assembly.

The changes were made during a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Analysts see the move as a scheme to organise himself ahead of the 2022 presidential election, having lost grip of the current party which gave them power.

So how can we interpret this ousting of the leader of the presidential majority in parliament? Africanews journalist Michael Odour tells us more.