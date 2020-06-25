Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Central Africa's diversification master plan

Central Africa's diversification master plan
By Africanews

Business Africa

Focusing on levers for transforming the Central African economy, a virtual meeting was held between the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the CEMAC in which revival of economies of the Central sub-region was top on the agenda.

They aim to put in place an industrialization plan and create a strategy that will make it possible to promote “made in Central Africa”.

up next

Most read

up next

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..