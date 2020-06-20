Morocco's management of Covid19 [ The Interview ]

Morocco’s virus management has been noticed and praised in Europe. Very early the kingdom took the decision to close its borders and set up guidelines for the supply, manufacture and distribution of masks. There was also the development of very high-level artificial respirators. The youth displayed very high innovation and engineering capacities. Serge Rombi of Euronews speaks with the Moroccan Minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid Elalamy on the management of this crisis.

we discovered incredible, extraordinary impulses of solidarity, both inside and outside the country