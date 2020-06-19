Policing in Africa: ways the force can be reformed

We continue our series on POLICE ON THE SPOT, a look at the civil force’s role of prevention and detection of crime and the maintenance of public order.

In recent days, cities around the world have seen enormous protests against police brutality and racism following the killing of a Black man named George Floyd in the United States. Floyd died at the hands of white officers.

We have been looking at the role or activities of the police in Africa. Today we take a look at Africa’s most populous nation Nigeria and then go over to Uganda to speak with Rosebell Kagumire, editor of “Afri Feminist” based in Kampala.