Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Policing in Africa: ways the force can be reformed

Policing in Africa: ways the force can be reformed
By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We continue our series on POLICE ON THE SPOT, a look at the civil force’s role of prevention and detection of crime and the maintenance of public order.

In recent days, cities around the world have seen enormous protests against police brutality and racism following the killing of a Black man named George Floyd in the United States. Floyd died at the hands of white officers.

We have been looking at the role or activities of the police in Africa. Today we take a look at Africa’s most populous nation Nigeria and then go over to Uganda to speak with Rosebell Kagumire, editor of “Afri Feminist” based in Kampala.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..