More than $2 billion for African SMEs [Business Africa]

The economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have come with the birth of numerous initiatives – government and private – seeking financial support for SMEs.

Case in point, the African Guarantee Fund, which recently announced aid to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises on the African continent.

The pan-African institution which wants to help minimize the impact of COVID-19 on businesses has announced financing for SMEs in difficulty.

