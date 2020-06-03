Congo: 2 doctors nabbed over fake virus diagnosis

The death of a young woman in Brazzaville over fake covid-19 diagnosis has sparked fury. André Ngakala Oko, prosecutor of the Congo Republic on Monday visited the Albert Leyono Municipal Clinic, one of the facilities treating coronavirus patients.

He then ordered the opening of a judicial inquiry to shed light and establish responsibility for the death of Chloé Bafoui-din-soni. Two doctors working in the hospital were immediately arrested.

“There was a man’s death. There’s a woman who was found dead. Following the death of this lady, I am ordering an inquiry. There were two doctors who were arrested and must answer for the acts of which they are accused. For now, I do not have anything to say yet. Let’s wait for the investigation to be completed,’‘ Oko told Africanews correspondent, Laudes Martial.

Our expectation is that my sister will be buried in good conditions; that the Congolese justice system can help us.

Chloe Bafouidinsoni, 29, suffering respiratory discomfort that complicated her eight-month pregnancy, requiring a cesarean section, would have been treated as a person infected with covid-19.

Hospitalized for 3 days at a hospital in Makélélé, the young woman was transferred Thursday to the mother and child unit of the Gomes Hospital, then referred to the municipal clinic Albert Leyono on the same day, as required for Covid-19 patients.

Chloe’s parents say their daughter, who was neglected, died Friday morning. Post mortem tests are negative for coronavirus. Her family welcomes the investigation.

“We thank the Congolese justice system for everything it is doing to clarify the situation over my sister’s death. This is very good news for us. Our expectation is that my sister will be buried in good conditions; that the Congolese justice system can help us’‘, the victim’s mother, Marco said.

After several negotiations between health authorities, police and the family, the remains of Chloe, who was due to give birth to her second child, was deposited Saturday at the municipal morgue in Brazzaville.

Doctors were not available on Tuesday to comment about the arrest of their two colleagues.