B. Faso: dozens killed in attack over weekend

10 people died in Northern Burkina Faso Sunday after an attack on a humanitarian convoy by armed terrorist groups, the government said.

In a statement, the government said the attack on the Foubé-Barsalogho area by the groups targeted a humanitarian convoy returning from Foubé after having delivered food aid there.

According to local police, the dead include 5 civilians and 5 police officers. The Burkinabe government also announced the killing of 30 people by armed groups in the east of the country Saturday.

The attackers reportedly broke into a market in Kompienbiga near Pama and begun shooting while inhabitants tried to flee. A local elected official told AFP that several dozens have died including traders and locals.

The East and North of Burkina Faso are the most affected regions of the country by jihadist attack which have left more than 900 dead and 860,000 displaced over the past five years.

AFP