Post-lockdown: The new normal in Africa! [Interview]

You can certainly say that the world has literally changed forever. It follows the global coronavirus pandemic. People are beginning to adjust to what experts are calling the ‘‘new normal’‘. The new normal is typically an uncharted territory that has become standard or the usual.

In our world today, this means, the compulsory use of face masks in public places, social distancing, temperature checks, and other measures adopted to battle COVID-19. This week, Africa surpassed 100,000 cases and thankfully a very low death toll since the first case was reported on February 14.

But what does the new normal mean post-lockdown for the African continent? Should tailor-made new normal be adopted?

Africanews’ Ignatius Annor speaks to social psychologist from Abuja, Nigeria, Dr. Law Mefor.

‘‘More particularly, a virus of which infected individuals recover with over 90 percent is not a virus that warrants the world been shut down. That’s my opinion, I may be wrong. So with that in mind you can see where I am coming from. I think that the total lock-down that so many countries have embarked upon are not quite advisable. We need to open up the economy and observe the new normal like you call it. Face masks, social distancing, and those who can work from home, should be encouraged to do so’‘, he said.