COVID-Organics trials: Madagascar backtracks on injectables

May 29: Retreat on COVID -Organics injectables

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina’s position that the purported remedy for COVID-19 will be administered in clinical trials has been clarified by director of the country’s judicial studies department.

Rajoelina this week reiterated a clinical trial plan he announced last week saying the trial will involve administering the in its bottled form and also as injectables.

However, Michelle Sahondrarimalala, a medical doctor and director from Legal Studies at the presidency, in clarification said the president had been misunderstood.

If it weren't Madagascar, but a European country that had discovered the remedy COVID-Organics, would there be so many doubts? I do not think so...

She disclosed that there had at no point been the thought of putting artemisia in an injectable form further stressing that the scientific committee hadn’t considered this.

Reports indicate that the National Medical Academy also cast doubt on the efficacy of the artemisia-based drink, warning of its potential health implications. Doctors are on record to have said the main treatment protocol in the country was not COVID-Organics.

COVID-Organics at a glance

Rajoelina says it was developed by Malasy Institute of Applied Research.

Says it is of two type, the curative and preventive

It is made from Artemisia – an anti-malarial plant that grows on the island

Another name for it is Tambavy CVO

The WHO – global and Africa offices have cautioned against it and other unproven herbal drugs

A number of African countries officially requested for them, among others Tanzania, Congo, DRC , Chad, Comoros

According to Rajoelina, the country will sign a confidentiality clause with WHO on the formulation of the drug.

A number of Africa countries are subjecting the donation to tests before administering if at all.

Total confirmed cases = 656

Total recoveries = 500

Total deaths = 2

Active cases = 154

Figures valid as of close of day May 28, 2020

May 21: Rajoelina speaks with Tedros

President Andry Rajoelina says Madagascar will sign a confidentiality clause with the World Health Organization on the formulation of COVID-Organics, the purported cure for the coronavirus pandemic.

He disclosed this after a teleconference with WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghabreyesus on Wednesday. He also said the WHO had agreed to support the country’s clinical observation process.

“Successful exchange with Dr. Tedros who commends Madagascar’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” he posted on Twitter.

Confirming the call, the WHO boss tweeted: “Good call with HE Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, about the #COVID19 situation in his country.

“We discussed how to work together on therapeutics research and development. And we agreed that solidarity is key to fighting the pandemic and keeping the world safe,” he added.

Madagascar case stats as of May 21 12:00 GMT

Confirmed cases = 371

Recoveries = 131

Deaths = 2

Active cases = 238

May 11: Madagascar prez dismisses ‘all critics’: would they doubt European cure?

President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina has delivered a scathing verdict of persons increasingly speaking against the country’s purported traditional cure for COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview with French broadcasters, France24 and RFI, Rajoelina said his country will continue to administer and develop the cure which according to him accounts for majority of its virus recoveries.

“We have 171 cases, including 105 cured. The patients who were cured took only the COVID-Organics medication,” he confirmed.

Asked about warnings issued by WHO, ECOWAS and Africa CDC, he dismissed them stressing that the warnings are meant to detract and discourage progress of the drug, which Madagascar was not going to allow.

“If it weren’t Madagascar, but a European country that had discovered the remedy COVID-Organics, would there be so many doubts? I do not think so…”

“We say bad things about the Tambavy CVO product, when it only does good. They want to slow us down, discourage us, forbid us to move forward …” he further stressed.