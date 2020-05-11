Congo coronavirus: Dead year not an option, authorities seek education solutions

After two months of forced holidays and with an approaching end-of-year examination period, authorities in Africa are searching for solutions to save the academic year.

How to reopen schools and/or continue the curriculum in an all-inclusive way remains a big question. Each government is devising its own plan for life after the COVID-19 lockdown. Today’s focus is on the Republic of Congo. The Minister of Primary, Secondary and Literacy Education, Anatole Collinet Makosso, shared the country’s plan with Africanews.