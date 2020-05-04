Niger's employment minister dies in Niamey hospital

Niger
Niger’s minister of employment and labour, Mohamed Ben Omar, died on Sunday, his party said, without stating the cause of death.
He died Sunday afternoon at the main hospital of the capital Niamey, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said on Whatsapp. President Mahamadou Issoufou said he learned the news with a “heavy heart.”
Ben Omar, born January 1, 1965, in the south-central town of Tesker, had led the PSD, which is allied with Issoufou’s Party for Democracy and Socialism.
Issoufou’s labour minister since 2017, Ben Omar began his political life in 1999 under president Mamadou Tandja, serving in parliament or in various ministerial roles in the poor Sahel nation.
Ben Omar strongly supported a constitutional amendment that allowed Tandja to prolong his second term by three years in 2009, but a military junta overthrew Tandja the following February.
Before he created the PSD, Ben Omar was part of the Rally for Democracy and Progress, the party of Tandja’s predecessor Ibrahim Bare Mainassara, who was assassinated in 1999 by members of his own bodyguard.
AFP
00:48
Iconic Nigerian drummer dies: Tony Allen, a top Fela collaborator
Go to video
'Game of deaths': Somalia's unusually high deaths amid virus spread
Go to video
Africa's top coronavirus deaths: Retired Kenyan bishop dies in Italy
Go to video
Lesotho senators limit PM's powers to dissolve parliament
00:59
At least 18 killed, several injured in DRC's Virunga Park
Go to video
Africa's coronavirus cases pass 20,000 mark after deaths hit 1,000