Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Caution urged over Madagascar's herbal cure [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Earlier this week, some news of a herbal remedy for COVID-19 went around the continent and other parts of the world. Madagascar, the Indian archipelago island nation was put in the spotlight. Let’s take you back quickly to that incident.

So, that was Madagascar’s president Andry Rajoelina on Monday downing what he called COVID ORGANICS, a preventive remedy and potential cure for coronavirus made from Artemisia and some other herbs.

The herbal tea he said gives results in seven days and has been tested on fewer than 20 people over a period of three weeks. Announcing that children and the most vulnerable in the country would be given this herbal medicine free of charge, the alarms are now off.

The World Health Organization WHO is warning there’s no proof of a cure for Covid-19 yet and has called for caution. Also, Madagascar’s national medical academy (Anamem) has now cast doubt on the efficacy of Andry Rajoelina’s touted prevention and remedy. So, what do we make of this and how serious should this be taken?

This morning we hear insights from a top Nigerian pharmacist Abimbola Adebakin.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..