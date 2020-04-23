Caution urged over Madagascar's herbal cure [Morning Call]

Earlier this week, some news of a herbal remedy for COVID-19 went around the continent and other parts of the world. Madagascar, the Indian archipelago island nation was put in the spotlight. Let’s take you back quickly to that incident.

So, that was Madagascar’s president Andry Rajoelina on Monday downing what he called COVID ORGANICS, a preventive remedy and potential cure for coronavirus made from Artemisia and some other herbs.

The herbal tea he said gives results in seven days and has been tested on fewer than 20 people over a period of three weeks. Announcing that children and the most vulnerable in the country would be given this herbal medicine free of charge, the alarms are now off.

The World Health Organization WHO is warning there’s no proof of a cure for Covid-19 yet and has called for caution. Also, Madagascar’s national medical academy (Anamem) has now cast doubt on the efficacy of Andry Rajoelina’s touted prevention and remedy. So, what do we make of this and how serious should this be taken?

This morning we hear insights from a top Nigerian pharmacist Abimbola Adebakin.