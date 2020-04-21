Surgical masks in sale through automated machines in Taiwan [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Outside Taipei City’s Xinyi District Health Center people take patiently to the queue. But they are not waiting to see a doctor, nurse or pharmacist. They’re here to use a vending machine. Taipei has started selling face masks in automated machines. The method lightens the workload of pharmacists who were spending precious time distributing the gear to people.
The surgical masks are purchased through the Name-Based Mask Distribution System amid the COVID-19 pandemic.@jerrybambi1
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
01:37
COVID-19: Guinea's compulsory mask wearing order takes effect
01:28
S.A: sewing shop shifts to making reusable masks for locals
01:54
UK students use 3D printers to produce masks
Go to video
Gambia regrets previous ties with Taiwan: President tells China
01:12
eSwatini vows to keep Taiwan diplomatic relations despite Chinese pressure
00:59
China wins back Burkina Faso, urges Taiwan's last African ally to follow