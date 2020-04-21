Welcome to Africanews

Surgical masks in sale through automated machines in Taiwan [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

Outside Taipei City’s Xinyi District Health Center people take patiently to the queue. But they are not waiting to see a doctor, nurse or pharmacist. They’re here to use a vending machine. Taipei has started selling face masks in automated machines. The method lightens the workload of pharmacists who were spending precious time distributing the gear to people.

The surgical masks are purchased through the Name-Based Mask Distribution System amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

