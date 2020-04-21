Surgical masks in sale through automated machines in Taiwan [Morning Call]

Outside Taipei City’s Xinyi District Health Center people take patiently to the queue. But they are not waiting to see a doctor, nurse or pharmacist. They’re here to use a vending machine. Taipei has started selling face masks in automated machines. The method lightens the workload of pharmacists who were spending precious time distributing the gear to people.

The surgical masks are purchased through the Name-Based Mask Distribution System amid the COVID-19 pandemic.