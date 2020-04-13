COVID-19: Moroccan NGO delivers food aid to single mothers

Solidarity in Morocco in the midst of the confinement to curb the novel coronavirus.

INSAF NGO zips through the streets of Casablanca to help single mothers.

Every day, volunteers from the National Institute for Solidarity with Women in Distress package food for women hard hit by the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

For the past two weeks, we have been trying to prepare basic foodstuffs

“Following this epidemic which affected everyone, we thought of our beneficiaries and we tried to make sure that these beneficiaries lack nothing. For the past two weeks, we have been trying to prepare basic foodstuffs”, said Latifa Ouazahrou, Head of the INSAF mother-child unit.

The association targets families from Casablanca, the capital, and those who are landlocked in the outskirts.

“For this operation, we are preparing 400 baskets that we will distribute in the province of Chichaoua in the city of Marrakech) and particularly in isolated areas. It is an operation which comes after the next operation which targeted the two regions of Chichaoua and el-Haouz of which 300 baskets were distributed to needy families”, Omar Saadoun, Head of the child labor program at INSAF said.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, millions of euros have been mobilized by Morocco to try to cushion the vulnerable. However, access to this aid is still sometimes very difficult for the most vulnerable.

AFP