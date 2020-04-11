COVID-19: Morocco orders public to ''put on face mask''

Moroccans have been ordered to wear facial masks in a desperate attempt to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The order was given by the Kingdom to enforce a national state of health emergency.

“We are extremely happy and proud today to tell you that the company has succeeded in converting these machines that used to make bags into machines that make masks, thanks to the genius, the ingenuity, hard work and relentless efforts of the entire team: workers, technicians and engineers who have fought day and night for the last two weeks to achieve this 2 million protective masks per day”, said CEO of Softtech, Abdellatif Kabbaj.

Moulay Hafid Elalamy is Moroccan Minister of Industry.

“We soon expect to go well beyond national needs and start helping countries in need, neighbouring countries, neighbours and friends. There is a great need. So we are now at ten factories, this week we are increasing to 12 factories and we are going to go further if there is a need, we hope that we will no longer need this”. he said.

Locals have welcomed the move.

“It is a good initiative that will protect the people who I am asking to stay home. We left our jobs and our families to come here (to disinfect the streets of Rabat). We come from Sidi Bettach and Didi Yahya (in the Rabat region)”, said Mustafa Miskito, head of a street sanitizing company.

These masks are being sold in local shops in a pack of 10 for 80 cents.Elsewhere, concerns have been raised over the lack of protective equipment for frontline health workers fighting the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, some 24,000 people have been arrested for violating health emergency measures in Morocco, according to an official report.

AFP