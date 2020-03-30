Mental health alert over COVID-19 [Morning Call]

Now all around the world, most people are counting up the number of days they have been on lockdown unable to leave their homes for work and other normal daily life activities while for other persons, similar measures are about to be experienced.

They are for what has been a global response to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, if you fall among the category of people whose movements have been restricted, this is for you.

The coronavirus crisis and the restrictive measures that many countries are taking to contain the outbreak can have a negative impact on people’s mental health and well-being. This is according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Director, European branch of the WHO, Hans Kluge said last week “isolation, physical distancing, the closure of schools and workplaces are challenges that affect us, and it is natural to feel stress, anxiety, fear and loneliness at this time”.