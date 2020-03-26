Welcome to Africanews

Algerian justice in spotlight after controversial rulings [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Algerian freelance journalist Khaled Drareni has been jailed after an Algiers court quashed his judicial appeal on wednesday.

Drareni had been arrested on March 7 while covering the start of an anti-regime demonstration in Algiers, where he was correspondent for the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

He is charged of “inciting an unarmed gathering and undermining the country’s territorial integrity. So, how is Algeria and the popular Hirak protest movement reacting to this news?

The Morning Call

