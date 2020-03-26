Algerian justice in spotlight after controversial rulings [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Algerian freelance journalist Khaled Drareni has been jailed after an Algiers court quashed his judicial appeal on wednesday.
Drareni had been arrested on March 7 while covering the start of an anti-regime demonstration in Algiers, where he was correspondent for the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
He is charged of “inciting an unarmed gathering and undermining the country’s territorial integrity. So, how is Algeria and the popular Hirak protest movement reacting to this news?
Go to video
Mali opposition leader 'kidnapped' on campaign trail - Party
Go to video
COVID-19, comms blackout: Guinea still to hold contested referendum
Go to video
In virus-free Malawi, thousands attend opposition alliance announcement
05:02
COVID-19: Algeria ban protests, suspends air travel [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Malawi president fires army chief who 'protected' protesters
01:16
Malawi president rejects vote reform bill, backs embattled election chiefs