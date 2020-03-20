Welcome to Africanews

Combating coronavirus the China way in Africa [The Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

China has reported no new local infections for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began three months ago, reaching a milestone in its battle with the deadly outbreak. The country has hailed its success as evidence of what can be achieved when a vast, top-down bureaucracy is mobilized in pursuit of a single target especially as other governments across the world grapple with the pandemic.

If Thursday’s numbers are anything to go by, it would represent a remarkable turnaround for the Chinese government and indeed the world. Now, several African countries recorded their first coronavirus cases this week, and numbers accelerated in many of these countries with the total on the continent now close to 650. A rapid evolution and worrisome situation there, Bridget.

So, can Africa replicate China’s successes in confronting the rising cases of the disease on the continent which first started and spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan?

