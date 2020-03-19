COVID-19: Congo records 2 more cases [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Congolese government says it has recorded 2 more cases of the Covid-19 bringing the number of confirmed cases in the central African country to three.
The new cases involve an American national and a Congolese, who came in from Paris. The government says it will suspend flights from high-risk countries from Thursday, that is today. It is one of the measures taken by the country to counter the evolution of the coronavirus. Bridget you have some more on these new cases@jerrybambi1
