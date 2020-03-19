Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

COVID-19: Algeria ban protests, suspends air travel [The Morning Call]

COVID-19: Algeria ban protests, suspends air travel [The Morning Call]
By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered a ban on mass street protests demanding political reforms for more than a year, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The government also says it would suspend all sea and air travel between it and Europe from today Thursday March 19. Flights from some African countries including Senegal, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Coast Ivory and Burkina Faso are also suspended.

So, how is the population reacting to the development amidst their new political dispensation?

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..