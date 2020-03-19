COVID-19: Algeria ban protests, suspends air travel [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered a ban on mass street protests demanding political reforms for more than a year, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The government also says it would suspend all sea and air travel between it and Europe from today Thursday March 19. Flights from some African countries including Senegal, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Coast Ivory and Burkina Faso are also suspended.
So, how is the population reacting to the development amidst their new political dispensation?
