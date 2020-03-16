Ethiopia's COVID-19 rules: Crowd ban, free transport, regulating essentials etc.

Ethiopia confirmed the fifth coronavirus case on Monday (March 16), a day after it had recorded an increase of three in addition to the index case that was recorded last week.

The office of the Prime Minister issued a statement surrounding key measures taken by government to safeguard public safety and orderliness.

The COVID-19 National Ministerial Committee at its second meeting led by PM Abiy agreed on a number of measures aimed at addressing containment and potential spread of the virus.

It announced a 10-point measure that was set to last “for the next two weeks, subject to further assessments,” the statement read. the measures included wide-ranging public bans, social interventions and regulating of economic activities propped up by the pandemic.

Large gatherings including sporting events had been banned whiles small gatherings required clearance from the Health Ministry.

All educational institutions with the exception of higher learning institutions were to be closed.

Religious institutions and places of worship are tasked to limit gatherings

A national hygiene and preventive measures movement launched from federal level to local levels

Government announced allocation of budget for distribution of masks, soap, alcohol solutions and other items in critical locations.

Government buses are to be availed free of charge to help control crowding in public transport. Special buses designated to take public servants to work. Private transporters are also asked to follow suit.

Trade ministry to monitor and act against businesses engaging in price-gouging

Special attention to be paid to the elderly.

Volunteers tasked to compliment government education, prevention efforts.

“The Prime Minister calls upon all to maintain calm and equip themselves with accurate information from the Ministry of Health.

“Citizens are asked to maintain strong hand hygiene and avoid (ing) unnecessary physical contact in line with Ministry of Health guidelines,” the statement concluded.

PM Abiy over the weekend disclosed that he had reached a partnership with Chinese e-commerce founder Jack Ma for an Africa wide supply of key coronavirus materials including masks, testing kits and literature.