DRC: ex-militia leader Thomas Lubanga freed [The Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Thomas Lubanga is free. The former head of the UPC rebel militia over the weekend left Makala prison in Kinshasa after completing a 14-year prison sentence to which the International Criminal Court convicted him for having recruited children and having them fight in Ituri.

Hundreds of supporters of the UPC, a militia that has now become a political party, came to welcome him after his release from prison. So, of what impact really could this be for the party and the DRC at large?

