DRC: ex-militia leader Thomas Lubanga freed [The Morning Call]

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Thomas Lubanga is free. The former head of the UPC rebel militia over the weekend left Makala prison in Kinshasa after completing a 14-year prison sentence to which the International Criminal Court convicted him for having recruited children and having them fight in Ituri.

Hundreds of supporters of the UPC, a militia that has now become a political party, came to welcome him after his release from prison. So, of what impact really could this be for the party and the DRC at large?