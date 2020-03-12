Welcome to Africanews

Guinea postpones referendum again [The Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We start off in Guinea where experts from the West African bloc ECOWAS have urged the country’s govt to expunge some irregular entries from its electoral roll due to a lack of proper identification.

This is according to a document seen by AFP on Wednesday. The experts are in Guinea in part to clean up the roll, after international criticism of it pushed President Alpha Conde to postpone a contested referendum on changing the constitution last month.

There have been calls from the country’s opposition for 81 year old President Conde to step down and those calls have now been renewed following yet another postponement to this legislative and constitutional referendum.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

