Relatives of those killed in Guinea stadium stampede recover bodies of loved ones

Families are recovering the bodies of their loved ones from a morgue in the Guinean city of N’zérékoré, following a deadly stadium stampede that claimed dozens of lives.

Jules Koevogui, a victim's father, said, “someone asked me to come to the morgue. I asked him what had happened. He told me to come. When I got there, I saw my daughter's body lying (on the floor). I was told she was at the stadium. As I had seen other people removing the bodies of their loved ones, I too asked if I could remove my daughter's body, and they said yes and handed the body over to me in front of the people here.”

Chaos broke out when fans protested a referee’s call, and thousands tried to flee the stadium.

According to local media reports, security forces used tear gas. Some eyewitnesses say that law enforcement failed to help them leave the stadium.

Maikan Fofana, who was at the tadium during the stampede, said, “the police completely shocked us yesterday, because when we started to leave the stadium (after the clash began), they (the police) blocked the exit with their cars. So, we who had come first couldn't get out and those who came after us, they pushed us to get out and finally we fell and those who were behind us stepped on us. When I got to the hospital, I was unconscious.”

Tens of thousands had gathered to watch a match between local teams who were competing in a national tournament.

The country’s prime minister has insisted that authorities are trying to work out who is responsible for the incident.