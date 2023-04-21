France is 'available' to stand by Guinea in transition

France "hopes that the political transition underway in Guinea will be successful."

Its was a key message of the visit to Conakry of the French foreign ministry's State Secretary for development who gave a press conference Thursday (Apr. 20).

The one who attended a presser along with French ambassador in Guinea and other officials had arrived Tuesday (Apr.18) in Guinea's capital.

"This visit comes at an important moment in the history of this country, which [is] undergoing a new political transition, it also comes at a key moment in the region's history, whose stability is fragile both politically and in terms of security," Chrysoula Zacharopoulou said.

The official is set to meet with Guinea's, political movements and the civil society

Guinea's transition is set to end in 2025. The French Secretary of State in charge of the Development of the Francophonie and International Partnerships said "it [Editor's note: the transition] must allow a return to democratic and constitutional order, in accordance with the commitments made by the authorities and the political framework established in agreement with ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States)."

According to a statement disclosed by the embassy, her Zacharopoulou's visit also conveyed France's "readiness" and availability "to accompany the transition and the electoral process, in coordination with international partners."