Uganda-Europe business forum [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In line with the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Employment, the European Union, in partnership with the Uganda Private Sector Foundation, are holding a 2-day forum called the Uganda-Europe Business Forum.

Organisers say the 2-day forum is to facilitate collaboration between Ugandan and European businesses.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

