Nigeria-Benin looking to re-open borders [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Six months after the closing of the Nigerian borders, steps are currently underway to find a solution to this problem. Among other things, meetings between Nigerian and Beninese customs services have increased recently. So, how soon would the borders be reopened? And what are the issues to be addressed?

