Ebola: hopes rise over vaccine license [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Registration of an Ebola vaccine is expected in additional countries in the coming weeks as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi, Ghana and Zambia give license just 90 days after World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification.

So what does this news mean in the global fight against the haemorrhagic disease? Well, first, the licensing of the vaccine means that the manufacturer can stockpile and widely distribute this vaccine to African countries at risk of Ebola virus disease outbreaks. Once licensed doses are available, use of the vaccine will not require clinical trial or other research protocols.

