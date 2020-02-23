Togolese opposition denounces vote irregularities

Togolese main opposition candidate Agbéyomé Kodjo has denounced electoral irregularities on the evening of the first round of presidential elections.

The former Prime Minister under Ngnassigbé Eyadema, whose house, according to AFP, was briefly surrounded by security forces, made the claim at a press conference.

“I think that if the CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission) rectifies the irregularities we denounce, there is no reason why we should not pass the first round”, Kodjo said.

Along with the Opposition candidate Jean-Pierre Fabre of the National Alliance for Change, Kodjo said he was optimistic.

“Somehow, the current president himself and his government are aware that they have been defeated. I am convinced that in the coming weeks I will be running this country”, he added.

Nevertheless, the vote was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, but internet access was sporadically interrupted in the capital.

In Sokodé, the second largest city and in the north, the internet was cut off at around 6 p.m. according to AFP.

AFP