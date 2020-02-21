Togo election day looms [Morning Call]

When voters in Togo head to the polls this weekend they will have to choose between keeping the Eyadéma 50 year dynasty or a new leader.

The six challengers lining up against incumbent Faure Gnassingbé, including favourite Jean-Pierre Fabre, face a mammoth task to persuade the 3.6 million registered voters to take out the leader.

President of the African Information Club, Louis-Magloire Keumayou, breaks down this high-stakes election.