Syrian female footballers beat the odds [Grand Angle]

The Morning Call
Criticism from her family and neighbors only made footballer Samar Sheikh more determined to overcome social and gender prejudice.
There is more in the Grand Angle.@NyashaKMutizwa
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
04:52
Football: Congo to boost national selections
11:11
Congolese topflight league enters second phase [Football Planet]
01:17
Saudia Arabia unperturbed about ban on Iran hosting games
12:03
Disunited Union Sportive of Douala
01:10
Barca sacks Valverde, appoints Setien
Go to video
Tanzania superstar Diamond to build sports academy with E'too