Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Syrian female footballers beat the odds [Grand Angle]

The Morning Call

Criticism from her family and neighbors only made footballer Samar Sheikh more determined to overcome social and gender prejudice.

There is more in the Grand Angle.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..