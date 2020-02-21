Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

New Tunisia government in sight [Morning Call]

New Tunisia government in sight [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Tunisia’s designated Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh on Wednesday named a new coalition government after reaching an agreement with the Ennahda party, bringing an end to the political crisis.

The Tunisian economy has been hit by the political wrangling with the nation sinking further into debt due to a series of big-budget deficits.

So does this news bring with it hopes of economic stability? Economist Aram Belhadj gives us his view.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..