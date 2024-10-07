Saied's supporters gather in celebration ahead of official results

According to exit polls, Kais Saied is on track to win the election with 89.2% support, despite a low turnout. Rights groups worry that his re-election, following a power grab three years ago, will only reinforce his authority in the country.

Following the closure of polling stations in Tunisia, supporters of President Kais Saied assembled at the Municipal Theater in the capital to celebrate ahead of the official results.

Their enthusiasm was fueled by public television's announcement of polling firm data, which showed Saied receiving over 89% of the votes.

Layla Baccouchi, who supports Saied, stated, "We are fed up with the past leadership. We want a leader dedicated to Tunisia's progress. This nation was on a path to destruction. We are very happy. I came here with my kids to join in the celebration with other Tunisians."

By the time the polling stations closed, only 2.7 million voters, representing 27.7% of the electorate, had voted compared to the 49% in the first round of the presidential election in 2019.

"I arrived after seeing the polling results on public television. I'm pleased for Kais Saied and hope he dedicates the next five years to Tunisia. It's a beautiful and blessed country. He achieved 89% according to the polling firm's data," said Hichem Alhif; another supporter of the incumbent president.

Saied's initial term has been marked by turmoil.

In 2021, as the economy faced challenges, he exercised emergency powers, dissolved Tunisia's parliament, and amended the constitution to enhance presidential authority.

While it's hard to determine the extent of his support, his followers have remained committed, allowing him time to realize his vision for a "New Tunisia."

Saied, 66, is anticipated to achieve a significant victory, easily defeating his opponents: imprisoned rival Ayachi Zammel, projected to receive 6.9% of the votes, and Zouhair Maghzaoui, expected to garner 3.9%, according to the independent polling organization Sigma Conseil.

Last month, a nationwide operation led to the arrest of numerous members from Ennahda, the largest opposition party in the country.