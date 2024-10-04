Tunisia gears up for October 6th Presidential election

As Tunisia is drawing ever closer to its Presidential election on October 6th, there are mixed feelings among the country's youth towards politics and the vote itself.

Citing a lack of opportunity, some aspire to move abroad. Seddik Malki, a fruit vendor, says, “I want to tell the youth: leave through the sea; there is nothing that keeps us here in Tunisia... I have no future here.”

Meanwhile, others are hopeful that the election will bring about change. "I hope that whoever wins the presidential elections will fix the country and pay attention to the youth, especially the high cost of living,'' Lotfi Hamdi, a 32-year-old street vendor, says.

Current president Kais Saied is seeking another term in the upcoming election. With his major opponents in prison or barred from running, Saied has been accused of stamping out his political competition and accumulating power in his own hands.

Only two candidates have been given the green light to run against Saied, who has suspended parliement since he came to power in 2019.