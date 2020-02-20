International community calls for investigation into Cameroon village massacre [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Cameroon’s international partners including France and the United Nations have condemned last week’s killing of 23 villagers in the troubled English-speaking region.
The United Nations on Tuesday urged authorities in Cameroon to conduct an independent investigation into the “shocking” incident and ensure the perpetrators are held accountable.
Cameroon researcher at Amnesty International, Fabien Offner, tells us more.
