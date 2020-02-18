Benin's major opposition party in crisis ahead local elections [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Four months before Benin’s municipal elections, the FCBE party from former president Boni YAYI, one of the west African country’s major opposition parties is in the grip of a crisis.
So, what are the issues and of what impact could the crisis be on the upcoming elections?
01:44
Burundi's opposition choose Agathon Rwasa to contest presidential elections
Go to video
Opposition parties in CAR form coalition [Morning Call]
Go to video
Nigeria court sacks governor-elect over deputy's fake credentials
Go to video
Malawi top Court throws out Mutharika's poll annulment appeal
06:12
Guinea: opposition wary of Conde over 3rd term [Morning Call]
05:52
Togo's Gnassingbe rallies support for re-election [Morning Call]